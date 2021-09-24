Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

STLD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

