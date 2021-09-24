Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.22. 23,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,382. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

