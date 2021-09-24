Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 28.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. 54,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,819. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

