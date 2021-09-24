Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,099.68 and approximately $157,538.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00351021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

