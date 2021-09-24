Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.77. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.