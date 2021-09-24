Todd R. Ford Sells 2,956 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP opened at $247.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

