Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.07

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 9404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

