Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $244,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $634,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.