Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 26,457 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

