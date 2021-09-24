Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 26,457 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.