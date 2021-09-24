Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

TRMLF traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,118. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

