Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.64. 162,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,664. The company has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.65. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

