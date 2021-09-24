Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Shares Up 150%

Shares of Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) shot up 150% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

