Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,755% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTX stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

