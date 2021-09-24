Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

