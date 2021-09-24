Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

