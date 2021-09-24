TriumphX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $102,356.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $102,356.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

