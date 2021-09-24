Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

WRE opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

