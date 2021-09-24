Truist Securiti Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GMAB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GMAB stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.