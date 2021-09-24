Truist Securities Cuts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $36.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

