Truist Securities Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $152.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

