TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $217,766.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $217,766.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 111,388,049,215 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

