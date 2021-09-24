TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Sell”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO (NYSE:TWOA) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

TWO stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. TWO has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $36,417,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $9,040,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

