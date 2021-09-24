UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NexWave Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. UDR makes up about 9.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,015. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.82, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

