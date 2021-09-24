UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.58

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.03). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,335,563 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on UKCM. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -97.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.88%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

