Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

UNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

TSE:UNS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.95. 50,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,633. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.23 million and a PE ratio of -30.47. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.73.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

