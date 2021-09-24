Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $93,486.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00108145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00147931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,511.57 or 1.00008835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.23 or 0.06768709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.00779826 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

