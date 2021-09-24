United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.01.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.85. 28,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.