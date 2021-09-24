United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

