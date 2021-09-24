UnMarshal (MARSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $823,454.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $823,454.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00108903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00151070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.00 or 0.99477606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.65 or 0.06796043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00777182 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.