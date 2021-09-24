Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $230.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.55.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $336.34 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $346.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

