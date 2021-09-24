Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,972. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

