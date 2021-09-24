Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Trading 11% Higher

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price traded up 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 135,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 74,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

