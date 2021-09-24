V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 95.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $67.36 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

