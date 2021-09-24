V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VFC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

