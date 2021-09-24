Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share.

NYSE MTN opened at $327.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.88. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.58.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

