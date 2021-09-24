Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day moving average is $310.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.