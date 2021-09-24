Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 264,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

