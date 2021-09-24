Van ECK Associates Corp Has $606,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

