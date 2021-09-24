Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 553 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

