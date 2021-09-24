Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in APA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.54 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.