VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

