Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 29.22 and last traded at 29.23. Approximately 6,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 29.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.