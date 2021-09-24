Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.75 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

