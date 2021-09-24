Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8491 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.76.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.