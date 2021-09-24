VeChain Market Cap Achieves $6.02 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $6.02 billion and approximately $535.54 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00019769 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002454 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

