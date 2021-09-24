Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 25,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 832,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

