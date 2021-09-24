VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. 21,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 153,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 969.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.