Vesper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $35.72 million and $2.28 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00017079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00149190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,308.39 or 1.00263928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.36 or 0.06797533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00776081 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.