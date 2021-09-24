VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading Down 1.1%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

