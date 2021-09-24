Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

VMD opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

